    Bemco Hydraulic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore, down 51.84% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bemco Hydraulics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore in December 2022 down 51.84% from Rs. 20.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 66.58% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

    Bemco Hydraulics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.8416.0120.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.8416.0120.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.996.8010.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.780.241.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.172.663.02
    Depreciation0.200.210.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.062.261.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.223.853.46
    Other Income-0.120.200.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.104.063.65
    Interest0.530.400.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.573.653.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.573.653.09
    Tax0.140.381.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.433.271.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.433.271.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.433.271.53
    Equity Share Capital2.192.192.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9614.966.98
    Diluted EPS1.9614.966.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9614.966.98
    Diluted EPS1.9614.966.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
