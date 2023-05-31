Bella Casa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.57 crore, down 22.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.57 crore in March 2023 down 22.04% from Rs. 52.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 34.74% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2023 down 34.79% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

Bella Casa EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2022.

Bella Casa shares closed at 122.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.42% returns over the last 6 months and -23.75% over the last 12 months.