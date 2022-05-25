Bella Casa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore, up 4.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore in March 2022 up 4.2% from Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022 up 13% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022 up 27.66% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2021.

Bella Casa EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2021.

Bella Casa shares closed at 167.05 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 33.53% over the last 12 months.