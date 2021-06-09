Bella Casa Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.95 crore, up 40.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.95 crore in March 2021 up 40.88% from Rs. 35.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021 up 93.51% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2021 up 26.17% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020.

Bella Casa EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2020.

Bella Casa shares closed at 137.90 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.29% returns over the last 6 months and 62.24% over the last 12 months.