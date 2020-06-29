Bella Casa Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.45 crore, down 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.45 crore in March 2020 down 1.13% from Rs. 35.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020 down 42.35% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 down 18.8% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2019.

Bella Casa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2019.

Bella Casa shares closed at 70.95 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.06% returns over the last 6 months and -50.87% over the last 12 months.