Bella Casa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.88 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.88 crore in June 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 44.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 up 30.49% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2023 up 19.71% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2022.

Bella Casa EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2022.

Bella Casa shares closed at 168.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.21% returns over the last 6 months and 10.37% over the last 12 months.