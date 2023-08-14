English
    Bella Casa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.88 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bella Casa Fashion & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.88 crore in June 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 44.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 up 30.49% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2023 up 19.71% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2022.

    Bella Casa EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2022.

    Bella Casa shares closed at 168.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.21% returns over the last 6 months and 10.37% over the last 12 months.

    Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.8840.5744.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.8840.5744.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.6119.1926.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.7817.2021.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.21-1.83-10.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.831.791.58
    Depreciation0.450.440.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.911.341.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.522.442.83
    Other Income0.110.250.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.622.692.97
    Interest0.910.771.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.721.921.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.721.921.89
    Tax0.700.530.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.021.381.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.021.381.55
    Equity Share Capital11.4811.4811.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.251.35
    Diluted EPS1.761.251.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.251.35
    Diluted EPS1.761.251.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

