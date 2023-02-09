Bella Casa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.37 crore, down 15.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.37 crore in December 2022 down 15.92% from Rs. 61.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2022 down 25.39% from Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2021.