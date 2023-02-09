English
    Bella Casa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.37 crore, down 15.92% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bella Casa Fashion & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.37 crore in December 2022 down 15.92% from Rs. 61.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2022 down 25.39% from Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2021.

    Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.3765.6961.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.3765.6961.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.8628.2131.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.4326.2026.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.622.05-5.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.741.731.48
    Depreciation0.450.450.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.692.452.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.834.615.18
    Other Income0.040.090.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.874.705.36
    Interest0.731.311.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.143.384.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.143.384.12
    Tax0.820.881.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.332.513.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.332.513.09
    Equity Share Capital11.4811.4811.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.032.182.69
    Diluted EPS2.032.182.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.032.182.69
    Diluted EPS2.032.182.69
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited