Bella Casa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.37 crore, down 15.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.37 crore in December 2022 down 15.92% from Rs. 61.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2022 down 25.39% from Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2021.

Bella Casa EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2021.

Bella Casa shares closed at 140.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and -34.96% over the last 12 months.