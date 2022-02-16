Bella Casa Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.09 crore, up 14.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.09 crore in December 2021 up 14.22% from Rs. 53.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021 down 22.84% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2021 down 8.24% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2020.

Bella Casa EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2020.

Bella Casa shares closed at 181.35 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.50% returns over the last 6 months and 39.98% over the last 12 months.