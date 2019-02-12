Bella Casa Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bella Casa Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.
Bella Casa shares closed at 165.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.23% returns over the last 6 months and -22.54% over the last 12 months.
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.63
|42.44
|27.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.63
|42.44
|27.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.76
|21.88
|16.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.41
|-3.09
|-7.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|1.08
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.24
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.31
|17.60
|14.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.79
|4.74
|2.65
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.09
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.84
|4.83
|2.65
|Interest
|1.03
|1.13
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.81
|3.70
|1.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.81
|3.70
|1.77
|Tax
|0.83
|1.10
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.98
|2.60
|1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.98
|2.60
|1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|11.48
|10.38
|9.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|2.51
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|1.76
|2.39
|1.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|2.51
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|1.76
|2.39
|1.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited