Bella Casa Q3 net growth rises 68% at Rs 4 crore

Bella Casa, manufacturer and distributor of chic home textile products and designer ethnic wear, on Wednesday reported an over 68 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 4.01 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit for the third quarter of 2019-20, stood at Rs 2.38 crore, Bella Casa said in a statement. The revenue of the company went up by 39 per cent to Rs 53.68 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 38.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021, we have delivered competitive and profitable growth, while continuing to make healthy investments in marketing and creating new capacities. This quarter was our best third quarter ever, and we believe that the worst is behind us. Our comparable sales increased by 39 per cent while EBITDA growth was robust at 38 per cent, in constant currency terms," Bella Casa CEO Saurav Gupta said. Going forward, he said, as the market conditions improve even further, the company will focus on the new product launches and enhanced distribution to build on the growth momentum.

"Overall, we are relentlessly focused on becoming more agile, increasing the pace of innovations, enhancing our go-to-market approach, and will continue to outperform the market and deliver industry-leading returns, he added.