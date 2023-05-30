English
    Beekay Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 285.84 crore, down 25.37% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beekay Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 285.84 crore in March 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 383.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.16 crore in March 2023 down 34.04% from Rs. 36.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.69 crore in March 2023 down 23.91% from Rs. 54.79 crore in March 2022.

    Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.39 in March 2022.

    Beekay Steel shares closed at 420.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.

    Beekay Steel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations285.84248.97383.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations285.84248.97383.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.79140.08188.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.010.1327.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.4716.7143.00
    Power & Fuel38.3833.84--
    Employees Cost11.058.6711.54
    Depreciation6.975.787.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.2123.2667.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9620.5137.55
    Other Income0.765.549.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7226.0547.41
    Interest2.313.053.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.4123.0044.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.4123.0044.11
    Tax8.255.977.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.1617.0336.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.1617.0336.63
    Equity Share Capital19.0919.0919.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.648.9319.39
    Diluted EPS12.648.9319.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.648.9319.39
    Diluted EPS12.648.9319.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:55 pm