Beekay Steel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 205.74 crore, up 6.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.74 crore in March 2020 up 6.51% from Rs. 193.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2020 down 10.55% from Rs. 17.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.63 crore in March 2020 down 31.67% from Rs. 37.51 crore in March 2019.

Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.88 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.07 in March 2019.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 189.30 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)