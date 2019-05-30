Beekay Steel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 193.16 crore, down 32.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.16 crore in March 2019 down 32.92% from Rs. 287.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.23 crore in March 2019 down 10.02% from Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.51 crore in March 2019 up 7.97% from Rs. 34.74 crore in March 2018.

Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.06 in March 2018.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 305.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)