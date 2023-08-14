Beekay Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore in June 2023 down 19.88% from Rs. 335.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.60 crore in June 2023 down 22.07% from Rs. 50.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.88 crore in June 2023 down 25.41% from Rs. 74.92 crore in June 2022.

Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.65 in June 2022.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 554.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.65% returns over the last 6 months and 32.10% over the last 12 months.