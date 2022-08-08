 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Beekay Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore, up 19.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beekay Steel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 335.18 crore in June 2022 up 19.2% from Rs. 281.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.82 crore in June 2022 up 1.06% from Rs. 50.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.92 crore in June 2022 down 0.6% from Rs. 75.37 crore in June 2021.

Beekay Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 26.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 26.37 in June 2021.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 395.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 4.64% over the last 12 months.

Beekay Steel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 335.18 383.03 281.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 335.18 383.03 281.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 193.44 188.82 187.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.55 27.18 6.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.20 43.00 -36.34
Power & Fuel 37.81 -- --
Employees Cost 8.33 11.54 5.57
Depreciation 5.06 7.38 5.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.49 67.56 45.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.71 37.55 66.80
Other Income 3.15 9.86 3.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.86 47.41 70.28
Interest 2.11 3.31 3.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.74 44.11 67.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.74 44.11 67.04
Tax 16.92 7.48 16.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.82 36.63 50.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.82 36.63 50.29
Equity Share Capital 19.09 19.09 19.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.65 19.39 26.37
Diluted EPS 26.65 19.39 26.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.65 19.39 26.37
Diluted EPS 26.65 19.39 26.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
