Beekay Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beekay Steel Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore in December 2022 down 27.34% from Rs. 342.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2022 down 56.72% from Rs. 39.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.83 crore in December 2022 down 47.41% from Rs. 60.53 crore in December 2021.
Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.63 in December 2021.
|Beekay Steel shares closed at 396.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.67% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.
|Beekay Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|248.97
|258.42
|342.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|248.97
|258.42
|342.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.08
|190.80
|192.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|0.49
|24.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.71
|-23.70
|-4.42
|Power & Fuel
|33.84
|29.98
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.67
|8.74
|7.78
|Depreciation
|5.78
|5.12
|4.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.26
|24.84
|61.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.51
|22.16
|55.45
|Other Income
|5.54
|4.44
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.05
|26.60
|55.73
|Interest
|3.05
|2.29
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.00
|24.30
|53.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.00
|24.30
|53.08
|Tax
|5.97
|7.12
|13.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.03
|17.18
|39.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.03
|17.18
|39.34
|Equity Share Capital
|19.09
|19.09
|19.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.93
|9.01
|20.63
|Diluted EPS
|8.93
|9.01
|20.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.93
|9.01
|20.63
|Diluted EPS
|8.93
|9.01
|20.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited