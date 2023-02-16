Beekay Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 248.97 258.42 342.67 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 248.97 258.42 342.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 140.08 190.80 192.50 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.13 0.49 24.61 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.71 -23.70 -4.42 Power & Fuel 33.84 29.98 -- Employees Cost 8.67 8.74 7.78 Depreciation 5.78 5.12 4.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.26 24.84 61.94 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.51 22.16 55.45 Other Income 5.54 4.44 0.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.05 26.60 55.73 Interest 3.05 2.29 2.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.00 24.30 53.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 23.00 24.30 53.08 Tax 5.97 7.12 13.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.03 17.18 39.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.03 17.18 39.34 Equity Share Capital 19.09 19.09 19.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.93 9.01 20.63 Diluted EPS 8.93 9.01 20.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.93 9.01 20.63 Diluted EPS 8.93 9.01 20.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited