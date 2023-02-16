English
    Beekay Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beekay Steel Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore in December 2022 down 27.34% from Rs. 342.67 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2022 down 56.72% from Rs. 39.34 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.83 crore in December 2022 down 47.41% from Rs. 60.53 crore in December 2021.
    Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.63 in December 2021.Beekay Steel shares closed at 396.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.67% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.
    Beekay Steel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.97258.42342.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.97258.42342.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.08190.80192.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.4924.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.71-23.70-4.42
    Power & Fuel33.8429.98--
    Employees Cost8.678.747.78
    Depreciation5.785.124.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.2624.8461.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5122.1655.45
    Other Income5.544.440.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0526.6055.73
    Interest3.052.292.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.0024.3053.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.0024.3053.08
    Tax5.977.1213.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.0317.1839.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.0317.1839.34
    Equity Share Capital19.0919.0919.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.939.0120.63
    Diluted EPS8.939.0120.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.939.0120.63
    Diluted EPS8.939.0120.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm