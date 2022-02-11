Beekay Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 342.67 crore, up 32.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.67 crore in December 2021 up 32.21% from Rs. 259.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.34 crore in December 2021 up 43.6% from Rs. 27.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.53 crore in December 2021 up 32.31% from Rs. 45.75 crore in December 2020.

Beekay Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 20.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.37 in December 2020.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 395.00 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)