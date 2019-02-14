Beekay Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 242.69 crore, down 5.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.69 crore in December 2018 down 5.79% from Rs. 257.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in December 2018 up 18.15% from Rs. 16.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.19 crore in December 2018 up 14.86% from Rs. 33.25 crore in December 2017.

Beekay Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.80 in December 2017.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 316.45 on February 13, 2019 (BSE)