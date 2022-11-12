 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Beekay Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.42 crore, down 11.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beekay Steel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.42 crore in September 2022 down 11.52% from Rs. 292.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.00 crore in September 2022 down 44.58% from Rs. 30.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.41 crore in September 2022 down 36.71% from Rs. 49.63 crore in September 2021.

Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.08 in September 2021.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 409.40 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -0.17% over the last 12 months.

Beekay Steel Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 258.42 335.18 292.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 258.42 335.18 292.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 190.80 193.44 177.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.49 7.55 13.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.70 -13.20 -12.72
Power & Fuel 29.98 37.81 30.59
Employees Cost 8.74 8.33 9.46
Depreciation 5.12 5.06 4.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.15 29.49 25.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.85 66.71 43.58
Other Income 4.44 3.15 1.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.29 69.86 45.31
Interest 2.29 2.11 2.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.99 67.74 42.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.99 67.74 42.35
Tax 7.12 16.92 11.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.88 50.82 30.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.88 50.82 30.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 0.14 0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.00 50.96 30.67
Equity Share Capital 19.09 19.09 19.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.91 26.72 16.08
Diluted EPS 8.91 26.72 16.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.91 26.72 16.08
Diluted EPS 8.91 26.72 16.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
