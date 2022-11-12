Beekay Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.42 crore, down 11.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.42 crore in September 2022 down 11.52% from Rs. 292.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.00 crore in September 2022 down 44.58% from Rs. 30.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.41 crore in September 2022 down 36.71% from Rs. 49.63 crore in September 2021.

Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.08 in September 2021.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 409.40 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -0.17% over the last 12 months.