    Beekay Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.42 crore, down 11.52% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beekay Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.42 crore in September 2022 down 11.52% from Rs. 292.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.00 crore in September 2022 down 44.58% from Rs. 30.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.41 crore in September 2022 down 36.71% from Rs. 49.63 crore in September 2021.

    Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.08 in September 2021.

    Beekay Steel shares closed at 409.40 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -0.17% over the last 12 months.

    Beekay Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.42335.18292.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.42335.18292.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.80193.44177.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.497.5513.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.70-13.20-12.72
    Power & Fuel29.9837.8130.59
    Employees Cost8.748.339.46
    Depreciation5.125.064.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1529.4925.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8566.7143.58
    Other Income4.443.151.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2969.8645.31
    Interest2.292.112.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.9967.7442.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.9967.7442.35
    Tax7.1216.9211.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.8850.8230.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.8850.8230.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.140.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.0050.9630.67
    Equity Share Capital19.0919.0919.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.9126.7216.08
    Diluted EPS8.9126.7216.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.9126.7216.08
    Diluted EPS8.9126.7216.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm