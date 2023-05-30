Beekay Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 285.84 crore, down 25.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.84 crore in March 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 383.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.82 crore in March 2023 down 46.35% from Rs. 36.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.61 crore in March 2023 down 24.06% from Rs. 54.79 crore in March 2022.

Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.55 in March 2022.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 420.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.