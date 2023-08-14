English
    Beekay Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beekay Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore in June 2023 down 19.88% from Rs. 335.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.60 crore in June 2023 down 22.3% from Rs. 50.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.79 crore in June 2023 down 25.53% from Rs. 74.92 crore in June 2022.

    Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.72 in June 2022.

    Beekay Steel shares closed at 554.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.65% returns over the last 6 months and 32.10% over the last 12 months.

    Beekay Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations268.56285.84335.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations268.56285.84335.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials168.01121.79193.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.712.017.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.3449.47-13.20
    Power & Fuel--38.3837.81
    Employees Cost8.8511.058.33
    Depreciation4.9411.425.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.6322.2929.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7629.4466.71
    Other Income15.080.763.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.8530.1969.86
    Interest2.952.312.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.8927.8867.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.8927.8867.74
    Tax8.598.2516.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.3019.6350.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.3019.6350.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.300.190.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.6019.8250.96
    Equity Share Capital19.0919.0919.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7610.3626.72
    Diluted EPS20.7610.3626.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7610.3626.72
    Diluted EPS20.7610.3626.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

