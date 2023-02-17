Beekay Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore in December 2022 down 27.34% from Rs. 342.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.19 crore in December 2022 down 56.58% from Rs. 39.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.83 crore in December 2022 down 47.41% from Rs. 60.53 crore in December 2021.