 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Beekay Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beekay Steel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore in December 2022 down 27.34% from Rs. 342.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.19 crore in December 2022 down 56.58% from Rs. 39.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.83 crore in December 2022 down 47.41% from Rs. 60.53 crore in December 2021.

Beekay Steel Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.97 258.42 342.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.97 258.42 342.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.08 190.80 192.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.13 0.49 24.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.71 -23.70 -4.42
Power & Fuel 33.84 29.98 --
Employees Cost 8.67 8.74 7.78
Depreciation 5.78 5.12 4.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.26 25.15 61.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.51 21.85 55.45
Other Income 5.54 4.44 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.05 26.29 55.73
Interest 3.05 2.29 2.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.00 23.99 53.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.00 23.99 53.08
Tax 5.97 7.12 13.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.03 16.88 39.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.03 16.88 39.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.17 0.12 0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.19 17.00 39.60
Equity Share Capital 19.09 19.09 19.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.02 8.91 20.76
Diluted EPS 9.02 8.91 20.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.02 8.91 20.76
Diluted EPS 9.02 8.91 20.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited