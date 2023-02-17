Beekay Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore, down 27.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.97 crore in December 2022 down 27.34% from Rs. 342.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.19 crore in December 2022 down 56.58% from Rs. 39.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.83 crore in December 2022 down 47.41% from Rs. 60.53 crore in December 2021.

Beekay Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.76 in December 2021.

Beekay Steel shares closed at 393.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.45% returns over the last 6 months and -1.16% over the last 12 months.