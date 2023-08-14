Beekay Niryat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, up 3236.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in June 2023 up 3236.61% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 5.12% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 4% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Beekay Niryat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

Beekay Niryat shares closed at 64.78 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and 74.37% over the last 12 months.