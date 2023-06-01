Beekay Niryat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, up 4169.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in March 2023 up 4169.54% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 64.9% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 56.94% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

Beekay Niryat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.

Beekay Niryat shares closed at 58.32 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.30% returns over the last 6 months and 174.84% over the last 12 months.