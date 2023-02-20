 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bee Electronic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 884.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bee Electronic Machines are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 884.54% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 4629.59% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 2000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Bee Electronic Machines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.01 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.01 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 -0.01 -0.02
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 0.02 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 0.02 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.22 0.02 0.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.22 0.02 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.22 0.02 0.00
Equity Share Capital 3.18 3.18 3.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.07 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.07 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.07 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.07 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited