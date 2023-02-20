Bee Electronic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 884.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 884.54% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 4629.59% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 2000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Bee Electronic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.