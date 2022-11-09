Bedmutha Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore in September 2022 down 11.05% from Rs. 189.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 133.73% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2022 down 22.82% from Rs. 19.98 crore in September 2021.
Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 69.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bedmutha Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.24
|172.07
|189.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.24
|172.07
|189.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|134.40
|150.26
|160.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.04
|-7.90
|2.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.36
|4.78
|3.95
|Depreciation
|7.92
|7.81
|8.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.74
|20.88
|18.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.22
|-3.76
|-4.25
|Other Income
|14.72
|16.19
|15.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.50
|12.43
|11.64
|Interest
|8.75
|7.92
|7.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|4.51
|3.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|4.51
|3.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|4.51
|3.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|4.51
|3.71
|Equity Share Capital
|32.26
|32.26
|32.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|1.40
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|1.40
|1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|1.40
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|1.40
|1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited