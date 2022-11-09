Bedmutha Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore in September 2022 down 11.05% from Rs. 189.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 133.73% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2022 down 22.82% from Rs. 19.98 crore in September 2021.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 69.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.94% over the last 12 months.