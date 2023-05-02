 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bedmutha Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.01 crore, up 9.97% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 191.01 crore in March 2023 up 9.97% from Rs. 173.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 8.03% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.04 crore in March 2023 up 3.9% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2022.

Bedmutha Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 191.01 155.47 173.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 191.01 155.47 173.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.48 130.84 141.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 3.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.74 -6.08 3.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.57 4.19 3.94
Depreciation 8.09 8.07 8.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.85 18.91 18.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.73 -0.46 -5.18
Other Income 16.68 13.78 17.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.95 13.32 12.08
Interest 8.86 8.05 8.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.10 5.27 3.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.10 5.27 3.79
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.10 5.27 3.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.10 5.27 3.79
Equity Share Capital 32.26 32.26 32.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.27 1.63 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.27 -- 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.27 1.63 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.27 -- 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited