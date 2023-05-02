Bedmutha Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.01 crore, up 9.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.01 crore in March 2023 up 9.97% from Rs. 173.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 8.03% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.04 crore in March 2023 up 3.9% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2022.