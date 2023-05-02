Bedmutha Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.01 crore, up 9.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.01 crore in March 2023 up 9.97% from Rs. 173.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 8.03% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.04 crore in March 2023 up 3.9% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2022.

Bedmutha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 56.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.91% over the last 12 months.