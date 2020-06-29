Bedmutha Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.77 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.77 crore in March 2020 down 43.04% from Rs. 154.08 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2020 up 0.12% from Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2020 down 3.89% from Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2019.
Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 15.00 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.91% returns over the last 6 months and 2.74% over the last 12 months.
|Bedmutha Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.77
|83.78
|154.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.77
|83.78
|154.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68.43
|68.75
|77.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.25
|-2.34
|1.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.42
|3.36
|3.41
|Depreciation
|8.18
|8.34
|8.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.49
|15.31
|69.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.50
|-9.64
|-5.75
|Other Income
|7.70
|6.39
|7.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.20
|-3.25
|1.52
|Interest
|15.91
|15.95
|16.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.71
|-19.21
|-14.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.71
|-19.21
|-14.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.71
|-19.21
|-14.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.71
|-19.21
|-14.73
|Equity Share Capital
|24.53
|24.53
|24.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.00
|-7.83
|-6.00
|Diluted EPS
|-6.00
|-7.83
|-6.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.00
|-7.83
|-6.00
|Diluted EPS
|-6.00
|-7.83
|-6.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:31 am