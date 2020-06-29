Bedmutha Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.77 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.77 crore in March 2020 down 43.04% from Rs. 154.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2020 up 0.12% from Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2020 down 3.89% from Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2019.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 15.00 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.91% returns over the last 6 months and 2.74% over the last 12 months.