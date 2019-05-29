Bedmutha Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 154.08 crore, down 6.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 154.08 crore in March 2019 down 6.78% from Rs. 165.28 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2019 down 43.91% from Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2019 down 20.84% from Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2018.
Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 16.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -8.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bedmutha Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|154.08
|91.89
|165.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|154.08
|91.89
|165.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.30
|62.68
|96.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.86
|4.31
|23.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.41
|4.04
|3.81
|Depreciation
|8.24
|8.42
|6.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.02
|25.65
|37.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.75
|-13.21
|-3.15
|Other Income
|7.27
|5.86
|8.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|-7.35
|5.50
|Interest
|16.25
|15.72
|15.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.73
|-23.07
|-10.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.73
|-23.07
|-10.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.73
|-23.07
|-10.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.73
|-23.07
|-10.23
|Equity Share Capital
|24.53
|24.53
|24.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.00
|-9.40
|-4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.00
|-9.40
|-4.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.00
|-9.40
|-4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.00
|-9.40
|-4.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited