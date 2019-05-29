Bedmutha Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 154.08 crore, down 6.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.08 crore in March 2019 down 6.78% from Rs. 165.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2019 down 43.91% from Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2019 down 20.84% from Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2018.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 16.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -8.24% over the last 12 months.