Bedmutha Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.07 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.07 crore in June 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 144.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2022 up 291.09% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.24 crore in June 2022 up 45.72% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2021.

Bedmutha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2021.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 75.10 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.57% returns over the last 6 months and 92.32% over the last 12 months.

Bedmutha Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.07 173.69 144.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.07 173.69 144.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.26 141.38 127.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 3.75 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.90 3.31 -4.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.78 3.94 3.56
Depreciation 7.81 8.17 8.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.88 18.33 15.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.76 -5.18 -5.26
Other Income 16.19 17.26 10.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.43 12.08 5.73
Interest 7.92 8.29 8.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.51 3.79 -2.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.51 3.79 -2.36
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.51 3.79 -2.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.51 3.79 -2.36
Equity Share Capital 32.26 32.26 32.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 1.18 -0.73
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.18 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 1.18 -0.73
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.18 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bedmutha Ind #Bedmutha Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
