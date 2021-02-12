MARKET NEWS

Bedmutha Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore, up 31.55% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore in December 2020 up 31.55% from Rs. 83.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.82 crore in December 2020 up 1.99% from Rs. 19.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2020 up 43.42% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2019.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 24.85 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.62% returns over the last 6 months and 63.49% over the last 12 months.

Bedmutha Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations110.20110.2683.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations110.20110.2683.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials96.6586.2168.75
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.20-0.03-2.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.713.403.36
Depreciation9.158.828.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.2415.4415.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.34-3.58-9.64
Other Income8.497.926.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.854.33-3.25
Interest16.0415.6715.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.89-11.33-19.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-17.89-11.33-19.21
Tax0.93----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.82-11.33-19.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.82-11.33-19.21
Equity Share Capital24.5324.5324.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.67-4.62-7.83
Diluted EPS-7.67-4.62-7.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.67-4.62-7.83
Diluted EPS-7.67-4.62-7.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bedmutha Ind #Bedmutha Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Feb 12, 2021 11:00 am

