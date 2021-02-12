Bedmutha Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore, up 31.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.20 crore in December 2020 up 31.55% from Rs. 83.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.82 crore in December 2020 up 1.99% from Rs. 19.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2020 up 43.42% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2019.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 24.85 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.62% returns over the last 6 months and 63.49% over the last 12 months.