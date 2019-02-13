Bedmutha Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 91.89 crore, down 32.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.89 crore in December 2018 down 32.99% from Rs. 137.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.07 crore in December 2018 down 79.27% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 down 87.7% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2017.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 19.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.77% returns over the last 6 months and -24.45% over the last 12 months.