Bedmutha Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 91.89 crore, down 32.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.89 crore in December 2018 down 32.99% from Rs. 137.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.07 crore in December 2018 down 79.27% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 down 87.7% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2017.
Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 19.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.77% returns over the last 6 months and -24.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bedmutha Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.89
|104.80
|137.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.89
|104.80
|137.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.68
|74.43
|89.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|23.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.31
|0.47
|1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.04
|3.96
|3.97
|Depreciation
|8.42
|8.41
|6.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.65
|27.05
|16.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.21
|-9.52
|-5.77
|Other Income
|5.86
|7.61
|7.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.35
|-1.91
|2.00
|Interest
|15.72
|17.07
|14.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.07
|-18.98
|-12.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.07
|-18.98
|-12.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.07
|-18.98
|-12.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.07
|-18.98
|-12.87
|Equity Share Capital
|24.53
|24.53
|24.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.40
|-7.74
|-5.25
|Diluted EPS
|-9.40
|-7.74
|-5.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.40
|-7.74
|-5.25
|Diluted EPS
|-9.40
|-7.74
|-5.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited