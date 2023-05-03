Bedmutha Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.01 crore, up 9.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 191.01 crore in March 2023 up 9.97% from Rs. 173.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.04 crore in March 2023 up 3.9% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2022.
Bedmutha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2022.
|Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 56.25 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.97% over the last 12 months.
|Bedmutha Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|191.01
|155.47
|173.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|191.01
|155.47
|173.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.48
|130.84
|141.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.74
|-6.08
|3.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.57
|4.19
|3.94
|Depreciation
|8.09
|8.07
|8.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.85
|18.91
|18.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.73
|-0.46
|-5.18
|Other Income
|16.68
|13.78
|17.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.95
|13.32
|12.08
|Interest
|8.86
|8.05
|8.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.10
|5.27
|3.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.10
|5.27
|3.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.10
|5.27
|3.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.10
|5.27
|3.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.19
|0.06
|0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.29
|5.33
|3.89
|Equity Share Capital
|32.26
|32.26
|32.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.33
|1.65
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|1.65
|1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.33
|1.65
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|1.65
|1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited