Bedmutha Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.69 crore, up 46.35% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.69 crore in March 2022 up 46.35% from Rs. 118.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022 down 98.42% from Rs. 246.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2022 down 92.49% from Rs. 269.68 crore in March 2021.

Bedmutha Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 76.33 in March 2021.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 76.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.39% returns over the last 6 months and 224.79% over the last 12 months.

Bedmutha Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 173.69 153.16 118.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 173.69 153.16 118.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 141.38 136.82 99.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.75 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.31 -13.52 0.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.94 4.30 3.53
Depreciation 8.17 8.33 9.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.33 19.24 35.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.18 -2.02 -29.72
Other Income 17.26 14.21 290.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.08 12.19 260.63
Interest 8.29 8.09 14.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.79 4.11 246.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.79 4.11 246.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.79 4.11 246.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.79 4.11 246.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.09 0.00 0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.89 4.10 246.28
Equity Share Capital 32.26 32.26 32.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 1.27 76.33
Diluted EPS 1.20 1.27 76.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 1.27 76.33
Diluted EPS 1.20 1.27 76.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bedmutha Ind #Bedmutha Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: May 27, 2022 12:12 pm
