Bedmutha Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.99 crore, down 42.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.99 crore in March 2020 down 42.99% from Rs. 154.35 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2020 down 1.83% from Rs. 14.49 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2020 down 7.1% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2019.
Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 15.00 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.91% returns over the last 6 months and 2.74% over the last 12 months.
|Bedmutha Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.99
|84.00
|154.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.99
|84.00
|154.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68.43
|68.65
|77.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.10
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.25
|-2.34
|1.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.03
|4.05
|4.15
|Depreciation
|8.19
|8.35
|8.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.02
|14.78
|68.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.43
|-9.59
|-5.43
|Other Income
|7.66
|6.39
|7.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.23
|-3.20
|1.88
|Interest
|15.91
|15.95
|16.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.68
|-19.16
|-14.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.68
|-19.16
|-14.37
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.69
|-19.17
|-14.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.69
|-19.17
|-14.49
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-0.02
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.75
|-19.20
|-14.49
|Equity Share Capital
|24.53
|24.53
|24.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.01
|-7.83
|-5.95
|Diluted EPS
|-6.01
|-7.83
|-5.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.01
|-7.83
|-5.95
|Diluted EPS
|-6.01
|-7.83
|-5.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am