Bedmutha Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.89 crore, up 11.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.89 crore in June 2023 up 11.52% from Rs. 172.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 19.28% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2023 down 5.53% from Rs. 20.24 crore in June 2022.

Bedmutha Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2022.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 70.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -6.39% over the last 12 months.