    Bedmutha Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.89 crore, up 11.52% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 191.89 crore in June 2023 up 11.52% from Rs. 172.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 19.28% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2023 down 5.53% from Rs. 20.24 crore in June 2022.

    Bedmutha Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2022.

    Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 70.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -6.39% over the last 12 months.

    Bedmutha Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations191.89191.01172.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations191.89191.01172.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials163.67156.48150.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.10----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.576.74-7.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.354.574.78
    Depreciation6.288.097.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.3018.8520.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.38-3.73-3.76
    Other Income16.2316.6816.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8412.9512.43
    Interest9.408.867.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.444.104.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.444.104.51
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.444.104.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.444.104.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.280.190.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.714.294.60
    Equity Share Capital32.2632.2632.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.151.331.43
    Diluted EPS1.151.331.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.151.331.43
    Diluted EPS1.151.331.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:33 am

