Bedmutha Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.07 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.07 crore in June 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 144.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022 up 297.23% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.24 crore in June 2022 up 45.72% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2021.

Bedmutha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 75.10 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.57% returns over the last 6 months and 92.32% over the last 12 months.