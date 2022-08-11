English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bedmutha Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.07 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.07 crore in June 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 144.18 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022 up 297.23% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.24 crore in June 2022 up 45.72% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2021.

    Bedmutha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

    Close

    Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 75.10 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.57% returns over the last 6 months and 92.32% over the last 12 months.

    Bedmutha Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.07173.69144.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.07173.69144.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.26141.38127.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.75--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.903.31-4.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.783.943.56
    Depreciation7.818.178.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.8818.3315.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.76-5.18-5.26
    Other Income16.1917.2610.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4312.085.73
    Interest7.928.298.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.513.79-2.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.513.79-2.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.513.79-2.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.513.79-2.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.100.090.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.603.89-2.33
    Equity Share Capital32.2632.2632.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.20-0.72
    Diluted EPS1.431.20-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.431.20-0.72
    Diluted EPS1.431.20-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bedmutha Ind #Bedmutha Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.