Bedmutha Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.47 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.47 crore in December 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 153.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2022 up 30.04% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.24% from Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2021.