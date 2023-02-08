 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bedmutha Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.47 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 155.47 crore in December 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 153.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2022 up 30.04% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.24% from Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2021.

Bedmutha Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 155.47 168.24 153.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 155.47 168.24 153.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.84 134.40 136.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.08 8.04 -13.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.19 5.36 4.30
Depreciation 8.07 7.92 8.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.91 19.74 19.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -7.22 -2.02
Other Income 13.78 14.72 14.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.32 7.50 12.19
Interest 8.05 8.75 8.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.27 -1.25 4.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.27 -1.25 4.11
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.27 -1.25 4.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.27 -1.25 4.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 0.03 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.33 -1.22 4.10
Equity Share Capital 32.26 32.26 32.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 -0.38 1.27
Diluted EPS 1.65 -0.38 1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 -0.38 1.27
Diluted EPS 1.65 -0.38 1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited