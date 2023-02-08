English
    Bedmutha Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.47 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 155.47 crore in December 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 153.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2022 up 30.04% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.24% from Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2021.

    Bedmutha Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations155.47168.24153.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations155.47168.24153.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.84134.40136.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.088.04-13.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.195.364.30
    Depreciation8.077.928.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.9119.7419.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-7.22-2.02
    Other Income13.7814.7214.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.327.5012.19
    Interest8.058.758.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.27-1.254.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.27-1.254.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.27-1.254.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.27-1.254.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.030.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.33-1.224.10
    Equity Share Capital32.2632.2632.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.65-0.381.27
    Diluted EPS1.65-0.381.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.65-0.381.27
    Diluted EPS1.65-0.381.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
