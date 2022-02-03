Bedmutha Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.16 crore, up 38.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.16 crore in December 2021 up 38.97% from Rs. 110.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021 up 121.83% from Rs. 18.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2021 up 181.1% from Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2020.

Bedmutha Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.66 in December 2020.

Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 81.50 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 93.36% returns over the last 6 months and 216.50% over the last 12 months.