Bectors Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.85 crore, up 39.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

Net Sales at Rs 321.85 crore in September 2022 up 39.69% from Rs. 230.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.92 crore in September 2022 down 11.66% from Rs. 20.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.40 crore in September 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 36.90 crore in September 2021.

Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in September 2021.

Bectors Food shares closed at 402.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.20% returns over the last 6 months and -1.86% over the last 12 months.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 321.85 279.28 230.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 321.85 279.28 230.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.62 155.30 127.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.63 3.64 3.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.32 -1.39 -3.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.03 34.31 30.76
Depreciation 12.45 11.69 10.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.08 60.39 40.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.36 15.34 20.76
Other Income 2.59 1.84 6.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.95 17.18 26.83
Interest 3.83 3.21 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.12 13.97 25.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.12 13.97 25.69
Tax 6.20 3.58 5.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.92 10.39 20.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.92 10.39 20.28
Equity Share Capital 58.82 58.82 58.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 1.77 3.45
Diluted EPS 3.05 1.77 3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 1.77 3.45
Diluted EPS 3.05 1.77 3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm
