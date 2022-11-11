Bectors Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.85 crore, up 39.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.85 crore in September 2022 up 39.69% from Rs. 230.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.92 crore in September 2022 down 11.66% from Rs. 20.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.40 crore in September 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 36.90 crore in September 2021.

Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in September 2021.

Bectors Food shares closed at 402.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.20% returns over the last 6 months and -1.86% over the last 12 months.